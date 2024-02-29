Potential Antitrust Issues In The Reliance-Disney Merger

In 2022, the Competition Commission of India reviewed the now-failed Zee-Sony merger and identified their individual and combined market shares in different markets. Since Viacom and Star were two of their biggest competitors in the entertainment industry, the regulator’s order approving the combination has details pertaining to their market shares as well.

The regulator had identified the supply of TV channels as a relevant market, which was further sub-segmented into general entertainment channels, or GECs, films, etc.

The CCI noted that the combined market share of Sony-Zee was 40–45% in Hindi GEC and 35–40% in Hindi films, which would have caused competition law concerns.

Accordingly, the CCI required the parties to divest channels in these segments to address competition concerns and bring down their market shares, Ela Bali, partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, told NDTV Profit.

Interestingly, the combined market shares of Disney-Reliance in the Hindi GEC and Bengali GEC segments were 40-50% and they were as high as 60–70% in the Marathi GEC segment.

With these market shares, the CCI will closely scrutinise the merger and may ask for some remedies as a condition of approval, like divestment of channels, to ensure a level playing field, Bali said.

Considering the horizontal and vertical overlaps involved in the merger deal, divestment (if not outright prohibition) should ideally take place but it is highly doubtful that it will take place, considering the political nature and past CCI precedents such as Future Retail/Amazon, as per Rahul Singh, Professor of Competition Law and Policy at the National Law School, University of India, Bangalore.