Polycab Denies Getting IT Department Intimation On Tax Searches

Polycab India Ltd. has denied receiving communication from the Income Tax department regarding the outcome of the search, a day after authorities alleged detection of unaccounted cash sales of Rs 1,000 crore and non-genuine expenses.

The company understands that there is a press release, titled ‘Income Tax Department conducts search operations in Mumbai’, but has not received any written communication, it said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company will continue to fully cooperate with the IT department, and post-search proceedings will take its own course, it said.

There is no material adverse impact on the financial position of the company, the cables and electrical items manufacturer said.