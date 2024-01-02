Plea Challenging Election Commissioners' Appointment Process Filed In Supreme Court

A plea challenging the new law for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners has been filed in the Supreme Court.

As per the new law, the CEC and other election commissioners will be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a selection committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and a Union Cabinet Minister, who will be nominated by the Prime Minister.

However, as per a judgement of the top court, it had been clearly set out that the selection committee should comprise of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India.

Since the new law goes against the judgement of the top court, it has been pleaded that the new law be set aside and a neutral and independent selection committee be set up, which shall include the Chief Justice.