Piramal To Bajaj Finance: Financial Institutions Bought Rs 180 Crore In Electoral Bonds

Among the many companies who donated funds through electoral bonds, 16 financial services firms accounted for at least Rs 180 crore between 2019 and 2023, according to the electoral bonds list that was made public on Thursday.

This comes after the Supreme Court rejected a plea on Monday by State Bank of India to extend the March 6 deadline to release the data. Last month, the apex court had struck down the electoral bond scheme in a unanimous ruling and called it unconstitutional.

The Election Commission of India published the list prepared by SBI on its website. Under this scheme, the total amount donated from April 1, 2019, to Feb. 15, 2024, was Rs 12,156 crore.