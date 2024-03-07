Piramal NCD Issue Brought JM Financial Under SEBI Scrutiny

The October 2023 non-convertible debentures that have landed non-bank Blender JM Financial in trouble with the market regulator were issued by Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India investigated the NCD, which opened on Oct. 19 and closed on Oct. 30. As per the regulator, the base issue size was Rs 200 crore and the greenshoe option was Rs 800 crore. SEBI did not name the issuer.

The only debt offer that matched the details given in the SEBI order was the NCD issued by Piramal Enterprises, as per the data available on the stock exchanges. The issue raised Rs 533 crore and was listed on Nov. 7. To be clear, SEBI did not name the issuer in its order.

Piramal Enterprises declined to comment on NDTV Profit's emailed queries.