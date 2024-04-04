Piramal Enterprises Gets Administrative Warnings From SEBI For Regulatory Non-Compliance

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. received an administrative warning from the Securities and Exchange Board of India on April 2 for non-compliance with certain regulations.

The letter is in connection with the disclosure filed by the company on June 21, 2023, for sale of its investment of 8.34% in the fully paid-up share capital of Shriram Finance Ltd, according to exchange filing.

The market regulator, after considering all the facts submitted by the company, has issued administrative warning to the company stating that the transaction was not considered as UPSI while treating it as material information under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

"Thereby, the company has violated Regulation 9(A)(2)(b) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015", it said.