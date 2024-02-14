Personal Guarantors Insolvency: IBBI Mandates RPs To Submit Reports To Creditors, Debtors

In a bid to strengthen the resolution process pertaining to personal guarantors, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India has mandated resolution professionals to provide a copy of its report containing recommendations to both creditors and debtors.

Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, a resolution professional is required to submit a report before the adjudicating authority that contains the resolution professional’s recommendations for approval or rejection of an insolvency application.

This aids the process of justice, as the adjudicating authority gets a professional opinion regarding the admittance of an insolvency application.

The application can be filed either by a creditor or a debtor, depending on the facts and circumstances of the case.

The IBBI noted that in some instances, RPs do not provide a copy of the report to both the debtor and the creditor, resulting in a lack of equal information access between them.

When a creditor is not served with a copy of the report, there is a possibility that the RP is not able to understand the documents and debt as intended by the creditor or is unable to understand the commercial implications of the same, Manisha Chaudhary, partner at UKCA & Partners LLP, told NDTV Profit.

As a result, the report could contain incorrect deliberations, which could lead to a rejection of the application by the adjudicating authority or if admitted, the debt or documents may not necessarily be inferred in the best manner in favour of the creditors, she said.

If the debtor is excluded from being served with a copy, there is a complete departure from due process by not affording representation to the debtor against whom the proceedings are to be initiated, Chaudhary said.

Therefore, the board has now directed RPs to provide a copy of the report to both the debtor and the creditor in all cases.