Paytm Payments Bank Deadline Nears: All You Need To Know Before March 15

As the Reserve Bank of India's deadline for restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank draws near, customers are bracing for several changes. After March 15, services such as deposit acceptance and credit transactions will be halted at the payments bank, according to the regulator.

In light of this transition, the RBI has not just released a detailed set of frequently asked questions, but also urged the public to seek alternative banking options.

While parent Paytm continues to seek alternative arrangements for its operations, official announcements are still awaited. In the interim, if you are still banking with Paytm Payments Bank, here's all you need to know.