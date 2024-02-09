Paytm Parent Forms Group Advisory Committee To Strengthen Compliance

One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm, has formed a group advisory committee to work with the company's board to strengthen compliance and regulatory matters.

The three-member committee will be chaired by M. Damodaran, former Securities and Exchange Board of India chairman, an exchange filing said on Friday.

The other group members include MM Chitale, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and R Ramachandran, former chairman and managing director of Andhra Bank.

The advisory committee will work closely with the company's board and will induct additional members as necessary, it said.