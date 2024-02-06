Patanjali's 'Divya Manjan' Under Delhi High Court Scanner For Misrepresentation

The Delhi High Court has sought recommendations from the committee formed by the Union Ministry of Ayush regarding Patanjali's 'Divya Manjan' product. The committee is tasked with establishing criteria for categorising raw materials in drug production as vegetarian, non-vegetarian, or other categories.

The request from the court stems from a petitioner who sought legal action against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. for allegedly misleading and misrepresenting the product.

The petitioner had approached the court with various prayers, including directing authorities to investigate, recall the product, and compensate the petitioner.

In a previous writ petition, similar prayers were made, leading to the court's disposal of the case, with observations that the petitioner could approach appropriate authorities under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Following this, the petitioner filed a complaint, prompting a response from the Ministry of Ayush, which mentioned the formation of a committee to determine criteria for categorising raw materials used in drug production.

The court acknowledged the committee's role in addressing these concerns and has now disposed of the case. It has directed the committee to provide its recommendations within 10 weeks.