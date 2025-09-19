Patanjali In Delhi High Court Against Order Restraining From Airing Ads Against Dabur Chyawanprash

Patanjali Ayurved on Friday approached the Delhi High Court challenging an order restraining it from running disparaging advertisements against Dabur Chyawanprash.

At the outset, a bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla orally observed that it was a case of generic disparagement and the statements made by Patanjali are an obvious reference to respondent Dabur.

The court warned Patanjali that in case it finds it to be a luxury litigation and a useless appeal, it will impose costs.

"You have said- 'Why settle for ordinary chyawanprash made with 40 herbs?' So when you have used the word 40 herbs, it is an obvious reference to the respondent (Dabur)."

"The moment you say ordinary chyawanprash with 40 herbs you are making a representation to the public that the respondent’s chyawanprash is ordinary and mine (Patanjali) is excellent and why settle for his chyawanprash," the bench told Patanjali’s counsel.