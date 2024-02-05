Pandora Papers: ED Investigation Reveals Offshore Firm Owners

The cricketer, his wife and other relatives are identified as beneficial owners of Saas International Ltd., a British Virgin Islands company dating back to 2007.

The company was wound up in 2016, following the publication of the Panama Papers and its shares were repurchased by Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, and her father.

Pandora Records labelled them as "politically exposed persons" due to Tendulkar's former MP status. Tendulkar's office defended the legitimacy of the BVI investments.

The ED, invoking FEMA, requested Tendulkar's income tax return details. Directives were issued to Tendulkar's company chief executive officer and chartered accountant for information on Saas. An Egmont request was sent to the Financial Intelligence Unit of the BVI. Investigations are under way.