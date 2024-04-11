Paisalo's Loan Case: High Court Hammers Hidden Proceedings, Sets Date for Arbitration

The Delhi High Court recently referred a dispute between Paisalo Digital Ltd. and a trust to arbitration. The case involves allegations of Paisalo Digital charging exorbitant interest rates and the trust defaulting on a significant loan.

Paisalo Digital extended three loans totaling Rs 12 crores to the trust. The loans carried an interest rate of 17% per annum and were repayable in 60 monthly installments. The trust defaulted on its obligations, prompting Paisalo Digital to recall the loan and initiate legal proceedings, including invoking the SARFAESI Act.

However, the SARFAESI proceedings were disposed of by the district magistrate. This prompted Paisalo to approach the Delhi High Court requesting to invoke arbitration proceedings between the parties and also to get interim relief.

The company sought court intervention to prevent the trust from selling off properties that were used as security for the loan it had granted. The objective was to ensure that Paisalo could still pursue the recovery of the loan amount.

As a result, the court issued an interim order placing a status quo on the properties in question, thereby prohibiting any further action regarding their disposal until the matter was resolved.

In the meantime, the trust informed the court about the SARFAESI Act proceedings that had not been disclosed by the company, Paisalo. The court noted that Paisalo had failed to disclose this information. As a consequence, the court imposed a fine of Rs. 5 lakh on Paisalo for concealing this fact.

On the other hand, the court found that the SARFAESI Act proceedings being rejected did not mean that arbitration could be invoked and appointed an arbitrator and directed negotiations between the parties, with the first arbitration hearing scheduled for May 15, 2024.

On the other hand the trust has alleged that Paisalo Digital has been charging exorbitant interest rates, estimated to be around 125% per annum, on the loans provided.

The trust highlighted a Possession Notice they received in May 2019, which indicated an outstanding amount of approximately Rs 15.9 crore. However, within a month, the outstanding amount surged to over Rs 23 crore, as per a notice issued in June 2019.

After the dismissal of the SARFAESI proceedings, Paisalo issued an arbitration notice to the petitioner in December 2023, claiming an outstanding amount of over Rs 76.7 crore, including late fees and charges.

However, the high court said that the issue of exhorbitant interest rates can be raised in the arbitration proceedings.