Business NewsLaw & PolicyOTTs Escape Censor Scissors As Govt Highlights Self-Regulation
ADVERTISEMENT

OTTs Escape Censor Scissors As Govt Highlights Self-Regulation

OTT content will remain outside the jurisdiction of the Central Board of Film Certification, and will continue to be regulated under the Information Technology.

17 Dec 2025, 04:43 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> CBFC, a statutory authority under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, is responsible only for examining and certifying cinematographic films for public exhibition, not online streaming content. (Image Source: Pexels)</p></div>
CBFC, a statutory authority under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, is responsible only for examining and certifying cinematographic films for public exhibition, not online streaming content. (Image Source: Pexels)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

OTT content will remain outside the jurisdiction of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and will continue to be regulated under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the government informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

The CBFC, a statutory authority under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, is responsible only for examining and certifying cinematographic films for public exhibition, not online streaming content, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said in response to a query raised by a lawmaker.

Under the IT Rules, 2021, OTT platforms must adhere to a Code of Ethics, which mandates avoiding content prohibited by law and implementing age-based classification as per prescribed guidelines.

The Three Levels Of Regulation

The regulatory framework includes a three-tier institutional mechanism for compliance and grievance redressal.

The first level is self-regulation by publishers. This is then followed by the second level of self-regulation by self-regulating bodies of publishers

The third level is the oversight by the central government.

The release further said that grievances related to OTT content are first forwarded to the concerned platform for action under the first level, ensuring accountability at the publisher level. Murugan emphasised that this mechanism is designed to maintain content standards and address public concerns effectively without bringing OTT content under CBFC’s certification process.

ALSO READ

New CJI Suggests Age Verification Via Aadhaar On OTTs For Watching 'Obscene' Content
Opinion
New CJI Suggests Age Verification Via Aadhaar On OTTs For Watching 'Obscene' Content
Read More

The Supreme Court, in April this year, had called it an 'important concern' as it sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking a ban on streaming of sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih had said it was either for the legislature or the executive to come out with measures to deal with the issue.

ALSO READ

Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response On Plea To Ban Sexually Explicit Content On OTT, Social Media
Opinion
Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response On Plea To Ban Sexually Explicit Content On OTT, Social Media
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT