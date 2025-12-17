OTTs Escape Censor Scissors As Govt Highlights Self-Regulation

OTT content will remain outside the jurisdiction of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and will continue to be regulated under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the government informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

The CBFC, a statutory authority under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, is responsible only for examining and certifying cinematographic films for public exhibition, not online streaming content, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said in response to a query raised by a lawmaker.

Under the IT Rules, 2021, OTT platforms must adhere to a Code of Ethics, which mandates avoiding content prohibited by law and implementing age-based classification as per prescribed guidelines.