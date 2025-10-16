Orissa High Court Orders CBI Probe Into Fraudulent Motor Accident Claims Insured By ICICI Lombard

The Orissa High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reinvestigate a series of fraudulent motor accident claims linked to vehicles insured with ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., according to a press release by the company on Thursday. The decision followed findings of irregularities in earlier investigations.

The matter relates to 34 MACT (Motor Accident Claim Tribunal) cases arising out of 29 alleged road traffic accidents, with compensation claims aggregating to approximately Rs 5 crore, stated the release. In each instance, the vehicles accused in the FIRs were insured with ICICI Lombard GIC Ltd.

During internal investigations, ICICI Lombard uncovered serious irregularities, including instances of vehicle implanting, the same driver being shown involved in multiple accidents, and manipulation of medical records. Based on these findings, the company referred the matter to the Crime Branch with supportive evidence and simultaneously moved the Orissa High Court seeking a stay on the MACT proceedings, the company said.

The Crime Branch, in its affidavit before the High Court, confirmed irregularities in the initial probe. Taking cognizance of the scale, magnitude, and complexity of the fraudulent claims, the High Court has asked the CBI to reinvestigate the matter.