Oppo Takes Byju's To Bankruptcy Court

Oppo Mobiles Pvt. has now joined the list of entities seeking insolvency proceedings against Byju's before the National Company Law Tribunal. Oppo is being represented by Vruksha Law Chambers, while Byju's legal counsel is provided by MZM Legal.

This adds to the previous filings by Surfer Technologies Pvt. for Rs 2 crore, Teleperformance Business Services India Pvt. for Rs 4.82 crore and the Board of Control for Cricket in India for Rs 158 crore, and its lenders.

Earlier, Byju's was fined Rs 20,000 by the NCLT for failing to respond to an insolvency plea filed by Surfer Technologies.

However, in the proceedings initiated by Teleperformance, the NCLT on Monday gave an additional time of 15 days to the parties to settle their dispute. The deferment came after a joint request was made by both sides after submitting that positive resolutions might be on the way.