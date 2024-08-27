Online Skill-Based Courses Could Need New UGC Regulations

As online and skill-based education courses are becoming widespread, there is a rising need for updated UGC regulations. Experts that NDTV Profit spoke to say current standards, set in 2020, do not fit modern learning needs.

Even the Bombay High Court recently supported a skill based university in a case against the UGC. The high court ruled in favour of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, allowing it to offer online and distance learning programs without NAAC accreditation. The court noted that the 2020 UGC regulations were outdated for skill-based universities.

These regulations require universities to meet high accreditation standards and offer programs in traditional classrooms. This approach does not fit the needs of online and skill-based courses, the court observed.

In the current accreditation process, there is no difference between a skill and a traditional university.

UGC regulations are not wholly receptive to today’s Online Learning and Distance Learning Programmes, said Jasmine Damkewala, advocate on record at the Supreme Court of India.