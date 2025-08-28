ADVERTISEMENT
Online Gaming Ban: Karnataka High Court To Hear Gaming Firms’ Challenge
The Karnataka High Court will on August 30, 2025, hear a petition filed by leading online gaming companies A23, Games24x7 and Junglee Rummy against the newly enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.
