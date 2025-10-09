One Paid Leave A Month: Karnataka Cabinet Approves Menstrual Leave Policy For Female Workforce

The Karnataka Government has given approval to the menstrual leave policy that guarantees one paid leave a month for female employees, totaling up to 12 leaves in the year NDTV reported on Thursday.

The policy will benefit women working in government offices, along with those employed by multi-national corporations, IT firms, garment units, and private industries.

The policy was greenlit in a cabinet meeting headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after a recommendation filed by an 18-member committee, chaired by the Law Department Chief of Christ University, Sapna S.

The recommendation threw light on an array of difficulties faced by female workers during menstruation. From the physical pains and changes to the dire need for rest.

According to reports, the government analysed the merits and demerits, including the potential impact on women-dependent industries such as the garment sector, and collected opinions from various departments and organisations.

Following Cabinet's nod, Karnataka has joined other states like Bihar and Odisha which offer similar reliefs for their female employees. Bihar has not one but two days of paid monthly menstrual leave for its female employees, while Odisha, has recently announced a similar one-day paid leave policy for its female government employees.

The demand for such a policy from IT employees union and the female workforce in the garment industry has been around for the past couple of years.