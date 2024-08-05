Olympic Ads Under Fire: How Sportspersons Can Protect Their Personality Rights

The International Olympic Committee and the Indian Olympic Association are cracking down on unauthorised ads as the Olympic fever catches the world in a maze of memes and celebratory posts. They’re making it clear: if you want to promote the Paris Games, you need their official nod.

Advertising is not a small matter in sports today, and there is value to the various media and exploitation rights, as per Aarushi Jain, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Using player images involves following sport organisers' rules, copyright laws, player contracts, sponsorship deals, how the player is portrayed, and obtaining their consent, said Jain, who heads the media, education and gaming laws’ team at her firm.

Recently, some media reports mentioned that Manu Bhaker’s team recently sent a legal notice to brands for using her photos without permission to congratulate her on winning two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics. The notices claim these brands had no rights to feature Bhaker in their social media ads as the sportsperson is not associated with any of them.

However, what remedy would Bhaker or any personality like her have in this situation?

Brands using Manu Bhaker’s image in ads without permission could face legal issues if these ads are seen as endorsements, according to Ameet Datta, partner at Saikrishna & Associates.

However, without proving that these messages misrepresent a connection or endorsement by Bhaker, it’s difficult to win such cases in India, he said.