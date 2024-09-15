Oberoi Family Feud: Delhi High Court Halts Share Transfers In Feud Over Will

The Delhi High Court has issued a temporary order blocking any transfer of shares in EIH Ltd, Oberoi Hotels, and Oberoi Properties that were owned by the late PRS Oberoi.

Anastasia Oberoi has taken her siblings—Vikramjit, Natasha, and cousin Arjun—to court, accusing them of blocking the execution of their late father's will. The Delhi High Court has stepped in to halt any share transfers in the family’s business empire.

This ruling comes in response to a legal battle initiated by his daughter, Anastasia Oberoi, who is challenging her siblings over control of the family's significant stake in EIH Ltd., which oversees the Oberoi and Trident hotel chains.

The case revolves around a will dated Oct. 25, 2021, and a codicil dated Aug 27, 2022. Anastasia Oberoi claimed that this will is to bequeath half of the shares held by her late father in EIH Ltd and Oberoi Hotels to her and the AO Trust, of which she is a trustee and sole beneficiary. Anastasia argued that these shares were indirectly granted to her through the trust.

In opposition, her siblings have contested the validity of the will and have introduced an earlier will dated March 20, 1992. They contend that an oral family settlement, which purportedly establishes a constructive trust in their favor, should override the later will.