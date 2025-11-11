Non-Consensual Intimate Imagery To Be Taken Down Within 24 Hours Of Reporting: MeitY Issues SoP
As part of its SoP for the removal and prevention of NCII content on online platforms, MeitY, with the directions of the Madras High Court, has listed out a range of victim-centric and measures
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has tightened its framework for addressing non-consensual intimate content uploaded on online platforms and mandated its takedown within 24 hours of reporting, as per a press release on PIB.
As part of its Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for the removal and prevention of Non-Consensual Intimate Imagery (NCII) content on online platforms (including intimate or morphed images shared without consent) , the Ministry, with the directions of the Madras High Court, has listed out a range of victim-centric and measures, the release said.
Here are the key features and mechanisms for the implementation of the SoP:
MeitY's SoP On Removal Of Non-Consensual Intimate Imagery
1. Multiple Reporting Avenues for Victims
One Stop Centres (OSCs): Victims can approach the nearest OSC for assistance, including help with reporting through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), legal support, and psychological counselling.
Intermediaries: Victims may directly report content through in-app reporting mechanisms, grievance officers of the concerned intermediaries.
NCRP: Enables individuals to report incidents online or by dialling 1930.
Law Enforcement Agencies or LEAs: Complaints can also be lodged at local police stations for immediate action.
2. Mandatory Timelines for Intermediaries
All intermediaries are required to remove or disable access to flagged content within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.
Significant Social Media Intermediaries or SSMIs must use hash-matching and crawler technologies to prevent the reappearance of the same or similar content.
Intermediaries must also report actions taken and ensure coordination with government portals like Sahyog under MHA - I4C (Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs).
3. Inter-Agency Coordination
Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs: Acts as the central aggregator for NCII complaints and maintains a secure NCII hash bank.
Department of Telecommunications (DoT): Coordinates with Internet Service Providers to block flagged URLs.
MeitY: Monitors compliance and coordinates with intermediaries and other government stakeholders.