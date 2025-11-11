Non-Consensual Intimate Imagery To Be Taken Down Within 24 Hours Of Reporting: MeitY Issues SoP

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has tightened its framework for addressing non-consensual intimate content uploaded on online platforms and mandated its takedown within 24 hours of reporting, as per a press release on PIB.

As part of its Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for the removal and prevention of Non-Consensual Intimate Imagery (NCII) content on online platforms (including intimate or morphed images shared without consent) , the Ministry, with the directions of the Madras High Court, has listed out a range of victim-centric and measures, the release said.

Here are the key features and mechanisms for the implementation of the SoP: