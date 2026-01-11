No Proposal To Force Smartphone Makers To Share Source Code, Govt Clarifies

There is no proposal on forcing smartphone makers to share their source code, the government said late on Sunday.

The clarification came hours after a Reuters report said that the Ministry of Electronics and IT was mulling over mandatory sharing of the codes, which are the programming guidelines that make smartphones work.

"The Government of India has not proposed any measure to force smartphone manufacturers to share their source code. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has started the process of stakeholders’ consultations to devise the most appropriate regulatory framework for mobile security. This is a part of regular and routine consultations with the industry for any safety or security standards," stated the fact check unit of Press Information Bureau, the Centre's official media arm.

Once the stakeholder consultations are done, then various aspects of security standards are discussed with the industry, it explained.

"No final regulations have been framed, and any future framework will be formulated only after due consultations," the government further clarified.