No Immunity For MLAs, MPs In Bribes-For-Vote Cases: Are Adequate Safeguards In Place?

MPs and MLAs cannot claim immunity against allegations of bribery for casting a vote or making a speech in the legislatures, the Supreme Court has held.

A seven-judge bench of the top court has unanimously ruled that a claim for immunity from an alleged bribery for voting or making a speech fails to fulfil the test of whether the immunity is necessary to discharge legislative functions.

In doing so, the court has set aside the 25-year-old historic PV Narsimha Rao ruling, which said that MPs or MLAs would be immune from prosecution in such cases in the exercise of their parliamentary privileges.