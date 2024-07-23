No Evidence Of Unfair Trading In Post-Election Market Crash: Minister Of State For Finance

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has not received any specific information regarding "unfair trading" linked to the stock market crash on June 4—the day of the Lok Sabha poll results—which resulted in significant investor losses, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written response to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary explained that stock market fluctuations are influenced by investor perceptions and various other factors.

Chaudhary addressed the issue in response to a query about the unprecedented fall in stock prices and a reported Rs 30 lakh crore loss to investors, immediately following the general elections of 2024.

The minister confirmed that while SEBI has received representations concerning the stock market movements on that day, no specific evidence of unfair trading has been presented.

On June 3, the benchmark BSE Sensex surged by 3.4% to a new closing peak, following exit polls predicting a decisive BJP victory in the general elections.

However, the following day saw a severe market downturn, with the Sensex plummeting 4,390 points, nearly 6%, marking the worst single-day drop in four years.