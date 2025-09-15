'No Contravention Of Law': Supreme Court Closes Case Against Vantara

Vantara, Reliance Foundation's zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre, on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court appointed special investigation team's verdict. The top court said that the allegations raised against its animal welfare mission were without basis.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale accepted the report of a special investigation team, appointed to look into the affairs of Vantara, the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The report observed no contravention of law.

The bench also observed the probe team's satisfaction on the compliance and regulatory measures in Vantara.

"The SIT's report and the Hon'ble Supreme Court's order have made it clear that the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara's animal welfare mission were without any basis," Vantara said in a statement on Monday.

The top court, on Aug. 25, constituted a four-member SIT headed by a former apex court judge while hearing two PILs alleging irregularities against Vantara on the basis of reports in the media and social media besides complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations.

The probe panel comprised former top court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, former high court chief judge Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, former Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale and former Indian Revenue Service officer Anish Gupta.

The SIT was directed to examine and submit its report on the acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants, compliance with the Wild Life (Protection) Act and rules for zoos made thereunder, the International Convention on Trade of Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna, the import-export laws and other statutory requirements concerning the import and export of live animals.

The panel was also asked to look into the aspects of financial compliance, money laundering and regarding any other subject, issue or matter germane to the allegations made in the petitions.

The apex court on Monday perused the report, which the SIT submitted on Sept. 12, and said it would pass a detailed order once it had examined the report.

(With inputs from PTI)