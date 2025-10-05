Nirav Modi Raises 'Interrogation' Ground To Reopen Extradition Trial In UK; Agencies To Counter

Once a shining star of the Indian jewellery business whose brand 'Nirav' attracted the attention of global celebrities, the 54-year-old diamantaire was arrested on an extradition warrant on March 19, 2019. The then UK home secretary, Priti Patel, had ordered his extradition in April 2021. He has been in prison in London for nearly six years

Modi has since exhausted his legal appeals in the case up to the Supreme Court and made several bail applications, which have all been turned down over his real and substantial flight risk.