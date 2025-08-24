Greater Noida Dowry Murder Case: Mother-In-Law Arrested

The mother-in-law of a woman, who was set ablaze in Greater Noida over a dowry demand of Rs 36 lakh, was arrested on Sunday, police said.

The victim's husband, Vipin Bhati, was nabbed on Saturday, they said.

Earlier in the day, Bhati was being escorted for a routine medical check around 1.30 pm when he tried to flee, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police PRO.

"He was chased and apprehended after being shot in the leg," the officer said.

Bhati's mother, Dayavati (55), was arrested by the Kasna police team from near a private hospital, the PRO said.

Bhati, a native of Sirsa village under Kasna Police Station limits, was arrested on Saturday after a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing him and another woman assaulting his wife, Nikki, and dragging her by the hair.

Another clip showed Nikki, severely burnt, walking down a staircase before collapsing.

She succumbed to burns while being taken to a hospital Thursday night.