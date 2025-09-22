Business NewsLaw & PolicyNHRC Files Complaint Against Ranbir Kapoor For E-Cigarette Scene In The Ba***ds of Bollywood
ADVERTISEMENT

NHRC Files Complaint Against Ranbir Kapoor For E-Cigarette Scene In The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The scene in The Ba***ds of Bollywood shows Kapoor using the banned e-cigarettes on screen without a warning or disclaimer.

22 Sep 2025, 05:36 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the Netflix web-series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. (Photo: Instagram)</p></div>
Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the Netflix web-series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. (Photo: Instagram)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The National Human Rights Commission filed a complaint with the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday with reference to a scene in Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The NHRC also wrote a letter to the Mumbai Police commissioner, urging him to register an FIR against Ranbir Kapoor, producers of the web series and the OTT platform for violation of the Prohibition of Electric Cigarettes Act 2019, according to news agency ANI.

The scene in The Ba***ds of Bollywood shows Kapoor using the banned e-cigarettes on screen without a warning or disclaimer. The NHRC has written to the I&B Ministry to take appropriate action to prohibit such content, which may influence the youth.

Kapoor appears in the last episode of the series as a guest appearance.

Kapoor will be next seen in the upcoming mythological epic, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ramayana features Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman.

The film is a two-part live-action saga set 5,000 years ago and rooted in one of Indian mythology’s most enduring epics.

About The Ba**ds of Bollywood

The Ba**ds of Bollywood delves into the life of an outsider, Aasman Singh (Lakshya Lalwani), as he navigates the glitzy yet challenging world of Bollywood. Bobby Deol plays Ajay Talwar, a superstar and father to a Sahher Bambba's Karishma Talwar, a rising starlet.

The series is described as an unabashed ride with a blend of self-aware humour and a gripping narrative.

Actors Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Gautami Kapoor, round out the cast of Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series also features Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh in cameo appearances.

The web-series is produced by Gauri Khan through the banner Red Chillies Entertainment. It was released on September 18.

ALSO READ

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review: Aryan Khan Directorial Hits It Out Of The Park
Opinion
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review: Aryan Khan Directorial Hits It Out Of The Park
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT