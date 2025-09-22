NHRC Files Complaint Against Ranbir Kapoor For E-Cigarette Scene In The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The National Human Rights Commission filed a complaint with the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday with reference to a scene in Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The NHRC also wrote a letter to the Mumbai Police commissioner, urging him to register an FIR against Ranbir Kapoor, producers of the web series and the OTT platform for violation of the Prohibition of Electric Cigarettes Act 2019, according to news agency ANI.