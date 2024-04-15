NFRA's Scathing Rebuke Of Reliance Capital's Auditors Unveil Reckless Practices

After PwC’s resignation as the joint auditor and its subsequent complaint to the government, the audit committee asked PHD to fully examine all the transactions referred to by PwC and provide their well-considered view to the committee.

In its report to the committee, PHD concluded that the transactions flagged by PwC did not merit a complaint as it could not find any instances of fraud in the company’s financials.

This report was then submitted to the board of directors, which in turn, obtained the views of legal experts to say that there was nothing to cast a doubt on the company’s financials.

However, the NFRA, in its order, states that the chain of events confirm that the audit committee’s conclusion was based solely on the auditor’s presentation to the committee, which was not subjected to the rigours of audit examination commensurate with fraud risk.

In addition, it states that the legal experts did not examine the merits of the transactions as pointed out by PwC as the auditors did not undertake an in-depth examination of the transactions.

The NFRA explained that once fraud is suspected and reported to the government, the legal determination of the fraud and admitting or ruling out fraud is a regulatory matter. “Neither the company nor the auditor is competent to make a conclusive legal determination of a statutory matter reported by the auditor,” it said.

It said that the normal course of action in this situation for any prudent company would be to initiate an independent investigation into the alleged matter to bring out the truth.

As a result, it ruled that the company and its board absolved themselves of their statutory duties and the auditors became an accomplice by displaying gross negligence of their statutory responsibility.