NFRA Proposes Stricter Audit Standards In Line With Global Norms

The National Financial Reporting Authority on Tuesday proposed new auditing standards (SA 600) for listed companies. The proposal aims to hold the "lead auditor" of business groups accountable for the consolidated financial statement, even when subsidiaries are audited by different auditors.

This move aligned with global norms, as the NFRA noted that the current standards, which are over two decades old, are not suitable for today’s complex financial transactions and institutions.

The NFRA in its board meeting approved 33 auditing standards and recommended implementing them from April 1, 2026, pending government approval. The revised SA 600 standards focus on audits of group financial statements, making the group auditor responsible for evaluating the adequacy of component auditors' work.