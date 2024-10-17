Law Not 'Andha': New Lady Of Justice Statue In Supreme Court Sheds Blindfold, Symbolically

The Supreme Court of India has a new statue of Lady Justice. This symbolises a departure from traditional representations that depict her as blindfolded. The new statue, located in the judges' library, reflects a modern interpretation of justice, emphasising that law is not blind in the country.

The newly commissioned statue features Lady Justice with her eyes open, signalling that the law is not blind to the realities of society. One of the other most notable changes is the replacement of the sword in her left hand with the Constitution of India.

Traditionally, the blindfold on Lady Justice has represented the idea of equality before the law, implying that courts treat all individuals equally, regardless of their wealth or status. The sword, on the other hand, has symbolised authority and the capacity to enforce punishment. However, the new statue aims to move beyond this colonial legacy, aligning more closely with contemporary ideals of justice and governance.