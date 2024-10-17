Law Not 'Andha': New Lady Of Justice Statue In Supreme Court Sheds Blindfold, Symbolically
One of the other most notable changes is the replacement of the sword in her left hand with the Constitution of India.
The Supreme Court of India has a new statue of Lady Justice. This symbolises a departure from traditional representations that depict her as blindfolded. The new statue, located in the judges' library, reflects a modern interpretation of justice, emphasising that law is not blind in the country.
The newly commissioned statue features Lady Justice with her eyes open, signalling that the law is not blind to the realities of society. One of the other most notable changes is the replacement of the sword in her left hand with the Constitution of India.
Traditionally, the blindfold on Lady Justice has represented the idea of equality before the law, implying that courts treat all individuals equally, regardless of their wealth or status. The sword, on the other hand, has symbolised authority and the capacity to enforce punishment. However, the new statue aims to move beyond this colonial legacy, aligning more closely with contemporary ideals of justice and governance.
As per NDTV, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud ordered the creation of this statue. Sources from the Chief Justice’s office indicated to NDTV that he (CJI) believes it is time for India to shed the remnants of British colonialism in its judicial symbolism.
"Therefore, the Chief Justice said that the form of the Lady of Justice should be changed. He said the statue should have the Constitution in one hand and not a sword, so that a message goes out to the country that she dispenses justice according to the Constitution. The sword is a symbol of violence but courts deliver justice according to constitutional laws," a source told NDTV.
The statue also retains the scales of justice in Lady Justice’s right hand, which continue to symboliSe the balance and fairness that courts strive for. These scales represent the weighing of facts and arguments from both sides before reaching a conclusion, a fundamental aspect of judicial proceedings.