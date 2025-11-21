New Labour Code: Swiggy, Uber, Others Need To Set Aside 1-2% Of Turnover For Gig Workers' Welfare

To comply with the new labour codes introduced by the Government of India, aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato, Uber, Rapido, Urban Company and others will have to contribute 1–2% of the annual turnover towards gig and platform workers’ welfare.

This amount has been capped at 5% of the amounts paid or payable to workers, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in an official release.

In a first, 'Gig work', 'Platform work', and 'Aggregators' have been officially defined under the law. Also, gig workers will be provided with Aadhaar-linked universal account numbers, which will make welfare benefits easier to access, fully portable, and available across states, regardless of migration.

For gig workers above the age of 16, registration based on self declaration and Aadhaar is mandatory for availing scheme benefits.

Besides gig worker, the labour codes offer benefits and provisions for MSME workers, beedi and cigar workers, plantation workers, mine workers, hazardous industry workers among many others.

These include free annual health check-ups for those employed in hazardous industries and mines.