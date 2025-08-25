New I-T Rules To Be Notified By December End, Simplified Forms For Assessees In Works: Official

With regard to the changes in the tax forms, the CBDT member said all the different forms applicable under the Income Tax Act, like TDS quarterly return form, ITR forms, are being reworked, and the Directorate of Systems is working with the TPL division to roll them out.

"Our Act has changed... So it will be a brand new form. In the form, we are following the same principle, that they should be simple enough so that the ease of doing business is more and more," Parbat added.