New CJI Suggests Age Verification Via Aadhaar On OTTs For Watching 'Obscene' Content

The Supreme Court reportedly suggested on Thursday that age verification through Aadhaar could be implemented for accessing "obscene" online content.

The apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, focussed on the need for displaying a warning, noting that such content may not be suitable for general audiences.

"Obscenity can be in book, painting etc. If there is an auction... there can be restrictions also. The moment you switch on phone and something comes which you don't want or is forced on you, then what?" noted Justice Bagchi, as reported by Bar & Bench.

CJI Kant went on to add that even though warnings are usually present, an age verification can be done as an extra measure as well.

"See, the issue is warning is given and the show starts. But by the time you decide not to watch, it starts. The warning can be for a few seconds...then perhaps ask for your Aadhaar card etc.

"So that your age can be verified and then the program starts. Of course, these are illustrative suggestions...a combination of different experts... someone from judiciary and media can be there also," the CJI said.

"Let something come up on pilot basis and if it clogs free speech and expression, it can be looked at then. We need to build a responsible society and once that happens, most of the problems will be solved," Justice Kant added, as reported by Bar & Bench.