NCLT Warns Dunzo Of Moratorium Over Unpaid Dues

The NCLT warned Dunzo Digital Pvt. on Monday that it would impose a moratorium on the startup if it failed to respond promptly to a notice regarding unpaid dues.

Betterplace Safety Solutions has filed a complaint with the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal. During the hearing, it emphasised that the instant-delivery firm owed Rs 4 crore, incurred substantial losses and despite receiving notices, Dunzo did not reply.

The due amount, supported by emails, was presented along with news reports detailing Dunzo's significant financial losses.

Betterplace drew parallels with the Byju's case, while Dunzo admitted to its debt and requested additional time. The company expressed concerns about the potential dissipation of Dunzo's assets due to its financial situation.