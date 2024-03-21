NCLT To Hear Shareholders' Petition Against Jindal Poly Films Over 'Mismanagement'

A class-action petition has been filed by the shareholders of Jindal Poly Films Ltd., alleging mismanagement prejudicial to the company and them.

They are seeking compensation of approximately Rs 2,800 crore. The National Company Law Tribunal has listed the matter for hearing on April 9.

A class-action suit is akin to a group effort when many people who have been affected or harmed by the same thing team up to take legal action together.

The shareholders have alleged financial mismanagement and undervalued asset sales by Jindal Poly, causing significant harm to the company and its shareholders.

Ankit Jain is leading the group of shareholders who have filed a class-action lawsuit. Their lawyers said in court that around 45,000 shareholders were impacted by this lawsuit. Together, these petitioners own 4.99% of the shares in Jindal Poly.