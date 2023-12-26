NCLT Approves Spinoff Of Thermax's Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the spinoff of Thermax Ltd.'s wholly owned subsidiaries — Thermax Cooling Solutions Ltd. and Thermax Instrumentation Ltd.

The scheme of arrangement between TCSL and TIL, along with their respective shareholders, has been officially approved by the board of directors of both companies. The appointed date for the implementation of the scheme is set as April 1, 2023, marking the commencement of the process, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The share capital of TCSL will be reduced without any payment or consideration to the shareholders. The reduction involves changing the face value from Rs 10 to Rs 5 per equity share, and the paid-up value per equity share will also be reduced accordingly, according to the NCLT order dated Dec. 20.