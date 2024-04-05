NCLT Admits Insolvency Application Against Former DHFL Promoter Kapil Wadhawan

The National Company Law Tribunal has admitted an insolvency application by Union Bank of India against Kapil Wadhwan, former promoter of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd., for recovery of Rs 2,421 crore.

DHFL had availed term-loan facilities worth Rs 4,009 crore along with working capital facilities to the tune of Rs 450 crore. Wadhawan had provided an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for these loans.

When the default occurred, the bank issued a demand notice to Wadhwan to pay the outstanding amount of Rs 3,958 crore. However, Wadhawan failed to pay the amount.

When DHFL was acquired by the Piramal Group in 2021 for Rs 34,250 crore, Union Bank of India had received Rs 1,536 crore under DHFL’s resolution plan. Wadhawan still had to pay about Rs 2,421 crore to the bank.