NCLAT Sets Aside Order Restraining Mitsubishi From Encashing Guarantee By Punj Lloyd

Allowing the plea of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the Insolvency Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has set aside the order passed by NCLT, which had restrained the Japanese multinational engineering from encashing the Performance Bank Guarantee submitted by its contractor Punj Lloyd.

NCLT 'committed an error' by allowing a plea filed by the RP of Punj Lloyd to restrain Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, State Bank of India and other banks who have given counter guarantee to invoke the Bank Guarantee, the NCLT said.