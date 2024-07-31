NCLAT Postpones Ruling On Byju's-BCCI Settlement Amid 'Round-Tripping' Allegations

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, on Wednesday, postponed its decision regarding the settlement between Byju's and the Board of Control for Cricket in India, after allegations of "round-tripping" by the edtech firm's founder emerged from a US-based creditor.

The Chennai bench of NCLAT has instructed the now suspended promoters of Byju's to provide an undertaking by Thursday, assuring that the Rs 158-crore payment by Riju Raveendran (brother of Byju's founder Byju Raveendran) is legitimate and not in violation of a US court order.

Additionally, NCLAT has ordered the interim resolution professional of Think and Learn Pvt., which owns Byju's, to refrain from forming a Committee of Creditors until Aug. 1, which is the next hearing date.

During the proceedings, the legal team of Byju's presented a draft settlement memorandum between the edtech company and BCCI.

The terms specify that the payment will be made in three installments—two of Rs 50 crore each, with the remaining amount in a third installment. One tranche has already been paid on Tuesday.

The payments are being made by Riju, a major shareholder in the company.