National Company Law Tribunal Rejects Philips India's Buyout Petition For Minority Stake

The tribunal suggested that the situation may require a direction to the registered valuer to disclose the parameters factored while determining the price under the discounted cash flow method to reconcile two vastly different prices determined by two different Registered Valuers while adopting the same method of valuation.

"However, we desist from doing so as we are anyway dismissing this petition on the ground that Section 66 of the Companies Act cannot be invoked under the facts and circumstances of the case," it said.