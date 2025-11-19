Mumbai Police Summons Social Media Influencer Orry In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case

Business NewsLaw & PolicyMumbai Police Summons Social Media Influencer Orry In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has been asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Ghatkopar unit for questioning.

19 Nov 2025, 10:44 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of social media influencer Orry (Photo source: Orry's Instagram account)</p></div>
File image of social media influencer Orry (Photo source: Orry's Instagram account)
The Mumbai Police has summoned social media influencer Orry in connection to a Rs 252-crore drugs case, news agency ANI reported, citing police officials.

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has been asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Ghatkopar unit for questioning.

The interrogation will take place at 10 am on Thursday, the report added.

The case is linked to a drug seizure back in March 2024, the Hindustan Times said in its report. At the time, the police had seized 126.14 kg of mephedrone, commonly known as ‘MD’, valued at around Rs 252 crore, in Sangli district, the publication added.

Orry, notably, is a socialite and social media influencer best known for his friendship with several Bollywood stars.

In March this year, Orry and seven others were booked for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, news agency PTI had reported. At the time, J&K leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the People's Democratic Party has demanded strong action against him.

With PTI inputs

