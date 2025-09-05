Lookout Notice Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In Rs 60-Crore Cheating Case

The Mumbai police issued a lookout circular on Friday against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman-husband, Raj Kundra, in connection with a Rs 60-crore cheating case.

The LOC was issued by the economic offences wing of the city police as the couple makes frequent international trips, as per PTI report. A lookout circular is a mechanism used to prevent a person from leaving the country or to track their movements, typically by issuing an alert to immigration and border control points.

The case was registered on Aug. 14 at Juhu police station, where the couple was accused of duping a businessman of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal linked to their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd.

In his complaint, 60-year-old Juhu-based businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Finance Services (a non-banking financial company), stated that he came into contact with Shetty and Kundra through Rajesh Arya. At the time, Shetty and Kundra were directors of Best Deal TV, a home shopping and online retail platform.