MGNREGA To Be Renamed As 'Pujya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna'

India's flagship rural employment scheme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) will soon be called Pujya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojana as the Union cabinet on Friday approved a Bill.

Along with the renaming, the number of work days will also be increased from current 100 days to 125 days.

Previously offering 100 days at varying state wages like Rs 237 in Uttarakhand to Rs 374 in Haryana, it now standardises a Rs 240 floor while allocating over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in funding, according to a report in The Financial Times.

Direct benefit transfers have already curbed misuse, saving Rs 50,000 crore by weeding out 12.6 million fake job cards since FY15.