Maratha Quota Protestors To Vacate All Places Except Azad Maidan By Sept 2, Orders Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday took a stance against violations of the order regarding protests that came out on Aug. 26, and has directed all the protestors to vacate all places in Mumbai, except for the designated place, that is Azad Maidan, by 4 p.m. on Sept. 2.

If any new protesters attempt to enter the city, we direct the state government to stop them at entry points and prevent their entry into the city, the court stated.

It also said that government should take necessary and adequate action against the violations and added that it is essential to bring public life back on track, especially during the ongoing Ganpati festival.

The matter will be heard in regular court tomorrow at 3 p.m.

The court's order comes in the backdrop of the ongoing Maratha quota protests. Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has intensified his agitation for reservation to press for the community’s inclusion into the Other Backward Classes category.

Recognising all Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste already listed as OBCs, is at the centre of the demands of the agitation. This will make them eligible for quotas in education and government jobs.

The High Court on Aug 26 had released an order stating that public places cannot be occupied for an indefinite period, and protests can only be held if the concerned authorities give permission.

Following this, Patil was authorised to mobilise and hold protests only at the Azad Maidan.

In the most recent development, Jarange Patil has vowed to renounce water from the fourth day of his hunger strike.