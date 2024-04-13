Mapping The Insolvency Saga Of India’s Corporate High Flyers

From the promoters of a large housing finance company to the managing director of a consumer appliances behemoth, a lot of the big names have come under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code’s radar in their personal capacity.

According to the code, an insolvency proceeding can be initiated against personal guarantors if they fail to honour their guarantees to the corporate debtor.

Late last year, the apex court had given a stamp of approval to the provisions dealing with personal guarantors’ insolvency, stating that the provisions in question do not suffer from any manifest arbitrariness.

This meant bad news for big shots like Anil Ambani, Venugopal Dhoot, the Wadhawan brothers, as they have been facing the brunt of these provisions for failing to execute guarantees furnished by them for availing loans for their companies.

These are only some of the names that usually make headlines. However, the issue of non-execution of personal guarantees is huge as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India’s latest data suggests that 2,289 cases filed against personal guarantors are pending, that involve a corporate debt to the tune of Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

It is noteworthy to mention that after the top court’s verdict in this matter, certain proceedings under the personal guarantors’ insolvency provisions have picked up speed, while others have yet to do so.

In this backdrop, it becomes pertinent to look at the status of insolvency proceedings pending against high profile promoters.