Mahindra Gets Rs 56 Lakh Tax Penalty; Company To Challenge

NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicyMahindra Gets Rs 56 Lakh Tax Penalty; Company To Challenge
The company said an appeal will be filed based on its assessment.

28 Dec 2023, 02:42 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mahindra ScorpioN SUV (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Mahindra ScorpioN SUV (Source: Company website)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Thursday said it has been imposed a penalty of over Rs 56 lakh for wrongly carrying forward input service distributor credit available in pre-GST into GST regime with regards to its two-wheeler business.

The company has received an order from the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Division-IV, CGST & Central Excise, Ahmedabad South imposing a penalty amounting to Rs 56,04,246 in relation to the two-wheeler business of Mahindra Two Wheelers Ltd., which was demerged from MTWL and has since been merged with M&M, Mahindra & Mahindra said in a regulatory filing.

"The order has been passed on the basis that closing balance of Input Service Distributor credit available in pre-GST regime was wrongly carried forward into GST regime," it added.

The company further said based on its assessment, an appeal will be filed and it is "hopeful of a favourable outcome at the appellate level and does not reasonably expect the said order to have any material financial impact on the company".

