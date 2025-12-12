Maharashtra Teams With Microsoft To Battle Cybercrime Using AI
The platform is currently operational in 23 Nagpur police stations, with plans to expand to all 1,100 police stations across Maharashtra.
Maharashtra has become the first state in India to equip its police force with an AI-powered platform to accelerate cybercrime investigations. MahaCrimeOS AI, developed by CyberEye in partnership with Microsoft India Development Center (IDC) and Maharashtra’s Special Purpose Vehicle MARVEL, was unveiled today at the Microsoft AI Tour in Mumbai.
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced the launch and met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss AI-driven governance and digital safety initiatives.
Boosting Digital Safety
The platform, powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft Foundry and advanced AI technologies, is currently operational in 23 Nagpur police stations, with plans to expand to all 1,100 police stations across the state.
"MahaCrimeOS AI is designed to augment police officers with AI tools, enabling faster, more efficient investigations," said Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India & South Asia. "This initiative is not just about technology—it’s about building trust, protecting citizens, and setting a new benchmark for digital safety in India."
Instant Case Creation, And More
The platform allows 'instant case creation, multilingual data extraction, contextual legal assistance, and automated workflows'. Integrating India’s criminal laws and open-source intelligence, the AI platform would help officers link cases, analyse digital evidence, and respond to threats more effectively, reducing manual effort.
Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted the potential of AI for public good. The proposed statewide expansion will allow police stations across Maharashtra to register and investigate cybercrimes digitally, using standardised, AI-powered workflows.
"Our collaboration with Microsoft began with cybercrime, but its potential spans governance, healthcare, agriculture, and industry," he said.
'Fastest AI Diffusion Will Win': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Explains Why India Has An Edge
Speaking at a Microsoft event in Mumbai on Thursday, Nadella also emphasised the role of 'digital sovereignty' and cybersecurity in an era of expanding AI technologies.
"Cyber security is a signals game. You can be sovereign and not have global intelligence. You'll be vulnerable, in fact," he said, adding that Microsoft processes 'trillions of daily signals' to secure its platforms.
Additionally, he noted that Microsoft is extremely excited about investing $17.5 billion, or Rs 1.5 lakh crore, in India, their largest inflow in Asia yet. He added that the investment is key to make sure that they're able to bring the best in class infrastructure here.