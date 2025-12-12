Maharashtra Teams With Microsoft To Battle Cybercrime Using AI

Maharashtra has become the first state in India to equip its police force with an AI-powered platform to accelerate cybercrime investigations. MahaCrimeOS AI, developed by CyberEye in partnership with Microsoft India Development Center (IDC) and Maharashtra’s Special Purpose Vehicle MARVEL, was unveiled today at the Microsoft AI Tour in Mumbai.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced the launch and met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss AI-driven governance and digital safety initiatives.