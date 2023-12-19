Lok Sabha Passes CGST Amendment Bill: All You Need To Know

The lower house of the Parliament passed the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, on Tuesday, following a discussion on the subject and in line with the recommendation of the 52nd GST Council held earlier in October.

The bill, which was introduced on Dec. 13, sought to incorporate the legislative changes in Sections 109 and 110 of the CGST Act, 2017, for the council's recommendation to increase the age limit of the judicial authorities of the GST Appellate Tribunal.

Earlier in October, the Council unanimously agreed to extend the age limit for the president of the GSTAT from 67 years to 70 years and that of the judicial member from 65 to 67.

In terms of the qualification of judicial member, it also approved that an advocate with an experience of 10 years was eligible to be a state judicial member.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the changes were required to align the CGST Act, 2017, with the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021.

She said the reason for the amendment was because it was brought to the notice of the ministry by the Chief Justice of India, who in his administrative capacity flagged that the aspects of the service terms did not align with the provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021.

"The two points on which the Chief Justice of India drew our attention is that the maximum age limit for the post of the President of the Appellate Tribunal and members is 67 and 65 years in the CGST Act... under the Tribunal Reforms Act of 2021, it is 70 and 67 (respectively)," she said.

"...the second point on which amendment became necessary is that the CGST (Act) did not have a provision relating to the eligibility of an advocate with a standing of 10 years at the bar for appointment as a judicial member, whereas the same is available in the Tribunal Reforms Act. These two were, therefore taken up in the (GST) council and they were approved."

According to the council's approval, the quorum of the appellate tribunal is one principal bench and multiple state benches as notified by the state representative on the GST council.

The principal bench would be in New Delhi and would have one president, a judicial member, a technical member belonging to the central government and a technical member of the state. The state benches would have two judicial members, a technical member belonging to the central government and a technical member from the state.

After the bill is passed in both houses, the selection of the members would begin. The minister said that the CJI has agreed to head the search and selection committee and nominated senior judge Justice Sanjeev Khanna to chair the search and selection committee for members, including the judicial and the central government's technical member.